Live
- Election Commission uploads SBI data on Electoral Bonds on its website
- Odisha CM launches 'Online Incentive Management System' for IT & Electronics Industries
- Left Front releases first list of candidates in Bengal, still hopeful of tie-up with Congress
- Man held in Rajasthan for sharing defence info with female handlers in Pak
- District court extends Sheikh Shahjahan's CBI custody by 8 days
- Bengaluru docs treat elderly man battling Parkinson's with life-threatening co-morbidities
- Mamta Banerjee suffered a serious head injury, admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata
- Appointment of new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu notified
- Japan's same-sex marriage ban is unconstitutional, high court says
- Soccer-Reading in talks with Wycombe to sell training ground to raise funds
Just In
Kremlin declines to comment on attack of Navalny aide in Lithuania
Highlights
The Kremlin on Thursday declined to comment on a hammer attack on Alexei Navalny's aide, Leonid Volkov, in Lithuania. Volkov was assaulted near his home in Vilnius. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the attack was clearly pre-planned and said that nobody was afraid of President Vladimir Putin in his country.
The Kremlin on Thursday declined to comment on a hammer attack on Alexei Navalny's aide, Leonid Volkov, in Lithuania. Volkov was assaulted near his home in Vilnius.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the attack was clearly pre-planned and said that nobody was afraid of President Vladimir Putin in his country. Responding to a question on that remark, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin should not be feared, but respected and listened to.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT