Kremlin declines to comment on attack of Navalny aide in Lithuania

The Kremlin on Thursday declined to comment on a hammer attack on Alexei Navalny's aide, Leonid Volkov, in Lithuania. Volkov was assaulted near his home in Vilnius. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the attack was clearly pre-planned and said that nobody was afraid of President Vladimir Putin in his country.

The Kremlin on Thursday declined to comment on a hammer attack on Alexei Navalny's aide, Leonid Volkov, in Lithuania. Volkov was assaulted near his home in Vilnius.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the attack was clearly pre-planned and said that nobody was afraid of President Vladimir Putin in his country. Responding to a question on that remark, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin should not be feared, but respected and listened to.

