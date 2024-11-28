Kuwait to install AI-powered cameras to strengthen road safety

Kuwait City: Kuwait on Thursday announced the installation of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) cameras to enhance road safety and enforce traffic laws nationwide.

The country's Ministry of Interior (MoI) stated that this initiative was taken under the directives of the Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Saud Al-Sabah.

"The introduction of AI cameras represents a significant step toward creating a safer and more efficient road environment across Kuwait" mentioned in the statement.

Sharing the statement on X, the Ministry of Interior posted, "Based on the directives of His Excellency the Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah."

"The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Traffic and Operations Sector, announces the start of installing automatic monitoring cameras using artificial intelligence to monitor violations of obstructing traffic and non-compliance with the meaning of landlines," it added.

The AI-powered system is designed to monitor traffic in real time, detect violations such as speeding, running red lights, and reckless driving, and identify vehicles involved in infractions.

This advanced technology is expected to significantly reduce dangerous driving behaviours, enhance compliance with traffic laws, and contribute to a decline in road accidents.

The ministry has urged all drivers to strictly follow traffic regulations and cooperate with authorities. It also requested that citizens respect lane markings and traffic signs, avoiding any actions that infringe on the rights of others on the road.

Stressing the significance of traffic rules, the ministry stated that adherence is essential for ensuring traffic safety.

"This comprehensive approach to traffic monitoring aims to improve road safety standards and protect the lives of citizens and residents," the ministry statement read.

