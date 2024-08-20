Live
Just In
Laos to enhance participation in international carbon markets
Vientiane: The Lao government and its development partners will continue to work together to train Lao officials on carbon market management and enhance the country's sustainable participation in international carbon markets.
Representatives from the Lao government, the Australian government as well as the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) gathered in the Lao capital Vientiane to review the first year of implementation of a programme for open and sustainable carbon markets in Laos, Lao national TV reported on Tuesday.
The programme, financed by Australia, has been implemented since June 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.
The programme helps the Lao government build a governance framework for carbon credits, including the formulation of guidelines on carbon credits, and the establishment of sectoral coordination mechanisms and sustainable participation in international carbon markets.
The programme also promotes carbon finance and facilitates carbon project development and related greenhouse gas mitigation projects in Laos.