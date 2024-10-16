Laos to host 45th general assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

Vientiane: Laos will host the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), which will be held from October 17 to October 23 under the theme "The Role of Parliaments in Enhancing Connectivity and Inclusive Growth of ASEAN".

The 45th AIPA General Assembly will feature 12 major meetings covering political, economic, and social topics, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the local Pasaxon newspaper.

These include sessions of the AIPA Executive Committee, the Committee on Political Matters, the Committee on Economic Matters, the Committee on Social Matters, the Committee of Women Parliamentarians of AIPA, and the Young Parliamentarians of AIPA. Additionally, there will be meetings between the AIPA Secretary-General and the ASEAN Secretary-General and a special session for Women Parliamentarians of AIPA.

The assembly aims to deliberate and adopt 38 resolutions. These resolutions will focus on enhancing regional connectivity, promoting inclusive development, narrowing development disparities within ASEAN, and fostering cooperation between ASEAN and other regions.

Over 500 representatives from AIPA member countries, AIPA observer countries, AIPA development partners, the ASEAN secretary-general, the AIPA secretary-general, and officials from Laos are expected to attend the assembly.