Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Launches with Dimensity 7060 SoC – Everything You Need to Know

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G smartphone also has a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. The smartphone is 7.55 mm thick and weighs 174g.Lava has expanded its range of 5G smartphones in the country, with the introduction of the Lava Blaze AMOLED2 5G smartphone in 2025. The smartphone will be sold in two colour variants, Feather White and Midnight Black, and comes with a Lava Blaze Dimensity 7060 processor, 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 50MP rear camera, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and more. Let’s take a look at what Lava has to offer to the users with this Blaze AMOLED 2 5G smartphone.

Lava Blaze 5G price India and Availability

Lava Blaze AMOLED phone price is available for purchase starting at just Rs. 13,499 for a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The pre-orders will start on August 16 via Amazon, while the sales will begin on August 16. Moreover, Lava has also announced doorstep after-sales service for this model, which will provide direct assistance to users post-purchase.

Lava Blaze AMOLED specs and Features

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G smartphone is equipped with a 6.67- inch full- HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display Lava Blaze 5G features a hole- punch cutout for the frontal camera. The smartphone has an enlarged main camera with 50 megapixels equipped with the Sony IMX752 sensor, as well as LED Flash. The smartphone has an 8MP selfie camera on the front for selfies and videotape calls.

The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, coupled with 6 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storehouse.

The smartphone also comes with an in- display point scanner for biometric authentication. Also, the smartphone has binary stereo speakers and a devoted cooling chamber to help disperse heat while in use for dragged ages of time.