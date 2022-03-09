Leave Ukraine by all means: India

New Delhi: Amid the growing concern over the safe return of Indians who are stranded in war-hit Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised all its citizens to make use of the humanitarian corridors and leave the country using trains or vehicles or any other available means of transport.

However, the embassy asked the people to leave immediately as the establishment of the next humanitarian corridor was uncertain.

In a new advisory, the Indian Embassy said, "The humanitarian corridor for evacuation of stranded people has been announced in various parts of Ukraine from 10.00 hours on March 8, 2022 (local time). Considering the security situation, establishment of the next humanitarian corridor is uncertain."

"All stranded Indian nationals are urged to make use of this opportunity and evacuate using trains/vehicles or any other available means of transport giving due consideration to safety," the advisory further said.

The Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday announced the opening of humanitarian corridors from five Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol for civilian evacuation, Reuters reported.

He reiterated that the only root cause of the ongoing massive humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, including the situation at the western border, was the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine. Russian Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia said in the Council that Moscow was "particularly concerned" that "Ukrainian radicals" still hold more than 1,500 foreign citizens in a number of cities as hostages to use them as a human shield. "Those were nationals of a number of states, including African countries. We have taken note of a statement on this matter that was issued by the Senegalese presidency of the African Union. We were appalled by reported ruthless attacks of nationalists on student dorms that caused deaths of Indian students," Nebenzia said, according to his statement posted on the website of the Russian mission.