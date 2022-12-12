Lockerbie bomb suspect is in US custody

London: US and Scottish authorities said on Sunday that the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in US custody. Scotland's Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said in a statement that "the families of those killed in the Lockerbie bombing have been told that the suspect Abu Agela Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi is in US custody."

The US Justice Department confirmed the information, adding that "he is expected to make his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia."

It gave no information on how Mas'ud came to be in US custody. Pan Am flight 103, traveling from London to New York, exploded over Lockerbie on Dec. 21, 1988, killing all 259 people.