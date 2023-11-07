Live
- Assam: Two suspected dacoits killed in police encounter
- A month into war, Netanyahu says Israel will have an ‘overall security’ role in Gaza indefinitely
- IBM partners AWS to launch new Innovation Lab in India
- Daily Forex Rates (07-11-2023)
- K'taka CM takes dig at BJP's drought study tour, says it should approach Centre and get relief for state
- Cong govt in Karnataka "as good as dead", charges BJP veteran Yediyurappa
- PL First Cut - Mold Tek Packaging 2QFY24
- PL First Cut – Harsha Engineers International (HARSHA) Q2FY24
- Reserve Bank of Australia lifts cash rate to 4.35%
- Tharun Bhascker's Biography: Age, Education, Carrer, Mother, Father, family, Movies, Web series, Photos.
Just In
Majority of Australians struggling financially: Poll
A majority of Australians are struggling financially, a new poll revealed on Tuesday.
Canberra: A majority of Australians are struggling financially, a new poll revealed on Tuesday.
The poll, which was published by independent market research company Essential, found that 41 per cent of Australians say they are "struggling a bit" to pay bills and 13 per cent reported they are in "serious difficulty" with being able to pay bills a regular concern, reports Xinhua news agency.
It marked an increase from February when 46 per cent of participants in the poll said they were either financially struggling or in serious difficulty.
Among respondents to the poll, 22 per cent said rising interest rates were having a "very negative" impact on them, up from 19 per cent.
The Reserve Bank of Australia, has raised the cash rate 12 times since May 2022 from 0.1 per cent to 4.1 per cent.
Its board of governors will meet on Tuesday afternoon to decide on whether another increase is needed to bring down inflation.
The Essential poll found that 56 per cent of Australians think the rate will continue to rise and has not reached its peak.
Thirty-six per cent said they believe interest rates have peaked but will take time to go back down.
Overall, 48 per cent of respondents said they believe Australia is on the "wrong track" compared to 34 per cent who said the country is on the right track and 18 per cent were unsure.