Home  > News > International

Malaysia PM hospitalised for diarrhea: PM's office

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been admitted to hospital after suffering a bout of diarrhea, his office said in a statement on Wednesday. The prime minister's office said Muhyiddin started having the condition on Tuesday night and was hospitalised the following morning for treatment and monitoring.

It did not provide any more details. In 2018, Muhyiddin was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was declared cancer free last June, according to an earlier statement from his office.

