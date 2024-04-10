  • Menu
Man killed by wild elephant in northern Laos

Man killed by wild elephant in northern Laos
Highlights

A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in northern Laos' Xayaboury province, local media reported.

New Delhi: A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in northern Laos' Xayaboury province, local media reported.

The incident occurred on April 7 when a 49 year-old-man left his home in the morning to feed pigs at his farm in Napho village in Paklai district of Xayaboury province, some 170 km northwest of Lao capital Vientiane, local news website Lao Pattana News reported on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

A witness informed local authorities that he had heard both the loud sounds of an elephant and the frightened scream of a man. After everything was quiet, he saw a wild elephant walking into a nearby forest.

