Man killed in fatal accident on Brunei's highway

Bandar Seri Begawan: A Bruneian man lost his life in a highway accident in the country, local media reported.

The accident happened on Monday along the Telisai-Kuala Belait highway in Brunei, involving a sedan and a lorry. Police personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene, reports Xinhua, quoting local daily Borneo Bulletin.

It is believed that the victim was standing beside his vehicle, which had stopped at the side of the highway when the accident occurred.

The police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident, according to the report.

Earlier on July 20, a member of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces died after his high-powered motorcycle collided with a vehicle during a convoy at KM39 on Jalan Keningau-Tambunan.

However, Brunei saw a steady decrease in road accidents from 2020 to 2023. There were 1,986 traffic accidents and 14 fatalities in Brunei in 2023, 2,131 incidents and 20 deaths in 2022, 3,104 road accidents with 16 fatalities in 2021, and 3,986 incidents and 11 deaths in 2020.