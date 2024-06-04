Live
- Modi must respect people’s verdict, resign: Congress
- BJP picks Naidu as NDA convenor
- ‘Placebo’ surgery not a cruel trick, can be very effective
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th June 2024
- Shocked Jagan vows to rise like phoenix
- Asaduddin juggernaut rolls on with huge win
- Ye Jo Public Hai Ye Sab Jaanti Hai…
- Celebrations erupt at MIM hqrs as Asad wins
- Babu is Back: Landslide for NDA
- Congress wins both LS seats in violence-hit Manipur
Just In
Mexico gets first woman President
Highlights
Mexico City: Claudia Sheinbaum claimed victory in Mexico's Presidential election, becoming the first woman selected for the job by promising to...
Mexico City: Claudia Sheinbaum claimed victory in Mexico's Presidential election, becoming the first woman selected for the job by promising to continue the political course set by her populist predecessor despite widespread discontent with persistent cartel violence and disappointing economic performance.
The climate scientist and former Mexico City Mayor was the favored successor of outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. But her cool temper offers a sharp contrast in style — and a break with Mexico's male-dominated political culture. Sheinbaum is also the first person from a Jewish background to lead the overwhelmingly Catholic country.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS