Mexico gets first woman President

Mexico City: Claudia Sheinbaum claimed victory in Mexico's Presidential election, becoming the first woman selected for the job by promising to continue the political course set by her populist predecessor despite widespread discontent with persistent cartel violence and disappointing economic performance.

The climate scientist and former Mexico City Mayor was the favored successor of outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. But her cool temper offers a sharp contrast in style — and a break with Mexico's male-dominated political culture. Sheinbaum is also the first person from a Jewish background to lead the overwhelmingly Catholic country.