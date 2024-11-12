Michael Waltz Appointed National Security Advisor by President-Elect Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has named Michael Waltz as his National Security Advisor (NSA).

Waltz is a Florida House representative and a U.S. Army National Guard Colonel.

He is a strong critic of China and advocates for a formal security alliance between the U.S. and India.

Waltz has often warned about the growing threat China poses to both countries

In 2023, Waltz co-led a Congressional delegation to India and attended India’s Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged his delegation during the event.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Waltz’s appointment, which was confirmed by other media outlets shortly after.

Waltz is a prominent Republican and a vocal supporter of President Trump. At the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC), he criticised President Joe Biden’s national security record.

Waltz praised Trump for making the U.S. more secure, citing successes like the defeat of ISIS and strong actions against China.

A former Green Beret, Waltz is the first member of the U.S. Army Special Forces to serve in Congress.

His military service includes combat experience in Afghanistan. Waltz has also worked as a policy director in the Pentagon under Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates.

He serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

As a key member of the House Task Force on China, Waltz has worked to reduce U.S. dependence on China, especially in critical minerals.

He has also pushed for legislation to protect American universities from Chinese espionage. In 2021, he co-authored an article with former House Speaker Newt Ging

Waltz has been one of the strongest proponents of a formal U.S.-India alliance.

In 2021, he co-authored an article with Nikki Haley, arguing that the US should prioritize a formal alliance with India. He sees India as a critical partner in countering China’s growing influence, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

Waltz also advocates for enhanced cybersecurity cooperation and military partnerships between the U.S. and India. He has called for more collaboration between the two countries to strengthen their position against China.

During his 2023 visit to India, Waltz met with Prime Minister Modi and other senior officials.

He has also supported streamlining military sales to India, recognising the shared security interests between the two nations in the Indo-Pacific.

Waltz’s appointment as National Security Advisor is expected to have a significant impact on U.S. foreign policy, particularly in Asia, China, and U.S.-India relations.