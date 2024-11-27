Live
- UN chief welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement
- Fishermen stranded in sea rescued by officials at Krishnapatnam Port
- iOS 18.2 brings ChatGPT and Image Playground: Apple's next AI-powered leap
- India, UK need to collaborate in AI, tele-medicine, agri tech: Piyush Goyal
- Unidentified Vehicle Rams VH’s Car in Hyderabad
- After Udaipur, dispute surfaces in erstwhile royal family of Bikaner
- Congress expresses concern over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, urges Centre to intervene
- Anushka Sharma unleashes her ‘wild side’
- Pawan Kalyan Meets PM Modi Discusses on Jaljeevan Mission Funds
- SMAT 2024: Urvil Patel smashes fastest T20 ton by an Indian batter, breaks Pant's record
Just In
Moroccan king urges 'decisive action' to achieve ceasefire in Palestinian territories
Moroccan King Mohammed VI called for 'decisive action' to achieve an immediate, comprehensive, and sustainable ceasefire in Palestinian territories, emphasising the importance of joint efforts to protect human rights, implement UN resolutions, and uphold international law.
Rabat: Moroccan King Mohammed VI called for 'decisive action' to achieve an immediate, comprehensive, and sustainable ceasefire in Palestinian territories, emphasising the importance of joint efforts to protect human rights, implement UN resolutions, and uphold international law.
In a letter to Cheikh Niang, chairman of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which falls on November 29, the king reaffirmed Morocco's unwavering support for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state along pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the Morocco's official news agency MAP.
The king described the situation in the Palestinian territories, particularly the Gaza Strip, as 'tragic,' urging global conscience and immediate action.
He expressed deep concern over Israel's ongoing military actions in Palestinian territories, unilateral measures, and provocations in Jerusalem, which he said undermine peace efforts and exacerbate tensions.
King Mohammed VI also called on the international community, especially influential nations, to intensify diplomatic efforts to revive negotiations and address the 'impasse' in the Middle East peace process.