Moscow has slammed the comments the previous the Friday (Sep 26) the statement of Zelensky as "irresponsible." The rebuke was followed by a warning that Ukraine might target the Kremlin should Russia slams Zelensky to resist its military incursion. This month Russia launched its first strike against an Ukraine government attack building since Russia Ukraine war started three and five years in the past.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to the remarks, stating that "Zelensky continues to make desperate efforts. This is why he's throwing Moscow officials threat and is totally irresponsible."

Volodymyr Zelensky warning

Interview with Axios released on Thursday (Sep 25,), Zelensky reiterated his message: "They have to know the location of their Kremlin bomb shelter warning. They'll need it. If they fail to end the conflict, they will require it at any time."

He also responded to criticisms by the former US Trump Donald Trump over Ukraine's decision to suspend elections during wartime. He stressed that he did not have any interest in staying in the power. " My thing is to finish the war, not to continue to run for office," said the chairman.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine doesn't intend to target civilians, stating" We aren't terrorists." However Zelensky acknowledged that Kyiv is looking for more advanced weapons from United States to strengthen its capability to strike within Russian territorial waters. Although he did not specify the specific weapon being sought but he did say that this support could alter the capability of Ukraine conflict 2025 targets in Russia.

"If we will have such long-distance weapons from the United States, we will use it," Zelensky said.