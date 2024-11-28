Multiple Trump Cabinet nominees targeted by threats

Washington: Several of US President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet and administration picks were targeted by bomb threats and "swatting incidents," the Trump transition team said.

"Last night and this morning, several of President Trump's Cabinet nominees and administration appointees were targeted in violent, un-American threats to their lives and those who live with them," Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Those attacks ranged from bomb threats to 'swatting'," she continued, without offering specifics about who was targeted.

Swatting incidents involve falsely reporting an emergency to law enforcement, usually police or SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) teams, with the aim of triggering a massive, heavily armed response at an innocent person's location, reports Xinhua news agency.

Law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted, according to the statement posted on X.

Susie Wiles, Trump's incoming White House chief of staff Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general whom Trump has chosen to be the next US attorney general, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Trump's pick to be the US ambassador to the United Nations, Howard Lutnick, Trump's pick to be secretary of commerce, as well as Brooke Rollins, Trump's pick to be secretary of agriculture, were targeted in the attacks, CBS News reported.



