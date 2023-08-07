N. Korea on alert as Typhoon Khanun approaches

North Korea on Monday issued an alert against Typhoon Khanun and called for efforts to prevent possible damage as the typhoon was forecast to hit the Korean Peninsula later this week.

After passing through the northeast of Japan's Okinawa, the typhoon was expected to head further north toward the southeastern coast of the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, according to South Korea's national weather agency.

"In all areas of the economy, the smallest areas of risk should be detected in a timely manner and thorough preventive measures should be established so that no damage from the typhoon will occur," the North's state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station said.

The North's state media called for safety measures to be drawn up in key sectors, such as agriculture and transportation, and emphasized vigilance in areas prone to floods and landslides, reports Yonhap News Agency.

In addition to a typhoon alert, the state media also announced warnings against strong winds, heavy rains and tidal waves across different areas of North Korea from Wednesday through Friday.

Last week, the North's foreign ministry sent a letter to embassies and international organizations in the country, warning them to brace for a possible typhoon in early August.