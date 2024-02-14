  • Menu
Nawaz Sharif's chances of becoming Pak PM brightens

Islamabad: In a major boost to former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's bid to secure a record fourth term, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday withdrew from the race, saying his party would support the ex-premier without being part of the government.

Despite independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party springing a surprise by winning the most seats in Parliament, questions loom over what the next government of Pakistan will look like five days after the general elections.

X