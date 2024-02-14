Live
- Congress criticises KCR’s unmet promises in protest meet
- Medigadda visit a diversionary tactic: Harish Rao
- Controversy on KRMB is for suitcases, sharing, says BJP
- Kaleshwaram project will cost a bomb to wrap up: Top babus
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 14 February, 2024
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 14 February, 2024
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 14 February, 2024
- Dy Mayor calls on CM, triggering speculation of her joining Cong
- Nilam Madhu to re-join Cong?
- AHOY MEDIGADDA...! Vigilance report will be discussed threadbare in Assembly: Revanth
Just In
Nawaz Sharif's chances of becoming Pak PM brightens
Highlights
Islamabad: In a major boost to former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's bid to secure a record fourth term, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman...
Islamabad: In a major boost to former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's bid to secure a record fourth term, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday withdrew from the race, saying his party would support the ex-premier without being part of the government.
Despite independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party springing a surprise by winning the most seats in Parliament, questions loom over what the next government of Pakistan will look like five days after the general elections.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS