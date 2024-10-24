Live
- Types of Derivatives: Understanding Futures, Options, and More
- Why Godrej’s Vending Machines Are the Ideal Solution for Co-working Spaces?
- Fundamentals of SIP Investments: What You Need to Know Before You Begin
- Legacy brand BISSELL® marks its entry into the Indian market with the launch of cutting-edge wet cleaning solutions
- 50 years of CERELAC in India Announces the introduction of CERELAC no refined sugar recipes
- Nikon India Inaugurates India’s First Experience Centre dedicated to its Healthcare Range
- Elevate your home with Style and Elegance this festive season! Plumber Bathware unveils Exotica Series
- National Archaeological Museum of Naples to Present Ancient Masterpieces at AlUla’s Maraya in Groundbreaking Exhibition
- Nearly 480,000 children suffering from malnutrition in Kenya
- PKL Season 11: Bengaluru Bulls looking to shore up defence for the clash against Puneri Paltan
Just In
Nearly 480,000 children suffering from malnutrition in Kenya
Some 479,498 children under the age of five in Kenya's 23 arid areas are facing acute malnutrition and need treatment, the country's National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) said on Thursday.
Nairobi: Some 479,498 children under the age of five in Kenya's 23 arid areas are facing acute malnutrition and need treatment, the country's National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) said on Thursday.
Although malnutrition cases remain high, the number represents a decline from 760,488 in July, according to NDMA's September update released in Nairobi, Kenya's capital.
"The reduction in cases is attributed to availability of milk albeit in low quantities prioritised for consumption by the under-fives, and consumption of diverse diets due to the slightly elevated purchasing power by households," the NDMA said.
The authority said that 110,169 pregnant and breastfeeding mothers are malnourished and in need of care, down from 112,401 in July. The malnutrition cases stemmed from adverse climate events, low incomes and poor healthcare-seeking behaviour, Xinhua news agency reported.
NDMA also noted that 1 million Kenyans still require humanitarian assistance, a figure that has remained unchanged since July.
According to the World Health Organisation, as of the end of June, about 10.8 million children and nearly 1 million pregnant and lactating women were acutely malnourished and in need of treatment in the Horn of Africa. The UN health agency said the crisis was caused by increased conflict and climate disasters, including drought and recent El Nino rains that caused severe flooding, displacing thousands more.