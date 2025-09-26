"Our brave soldiers This is the Prime Minister Netanyahu in person to you at the United Nations. We will not forget you even for a second. People in Israel will be with you." Netanyahu loudspeaker message: "We will not falter We will not pause until we have brought everyone back home."

Responding to Genocide Allegations

Responding to criticism from the world, Netanyahu dismissed accusations of genocide occurring in Gaza in Gaza as "baseless." He said that for Israel each civilian's death is a tragedy but for Israeli hostages in Gaza"strategy."

Benjamin Netanyahu address also claimed that claims of a lack of food in Gaza were flimsy, and claimed that Hamas had taken food supplies intended for civilians. "Israel is accused of starving the population of Gaza however, in reality, we feed Gazans. What a pity," the commentator said.

Plans to Broadcast Speech Across Gaza

In the wake of the Netanyahu UNGA speech, Netanyahu instructed the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to install loudspeakers across Gaza to allow his message to be transmitted to Gazans. As per Channel 12, the IDF initially opposed the plan in the beginning, stating that the installation of the system would force troops to leave their secure positions and expose them to Hamas attacks.

Despite these worries, Haaretz reported that the army had started preparing for executing the directive of the Prime Minister. A IDF official described the plan as a psychological warfare directed towards the citizens of Gaza. Netanyahu's speech is not just about addressing the hostages as well as Gaza hostage crisis will also be likely to address the ongoing controversy within the West about the recognition of as an autonomous Palestinian state.