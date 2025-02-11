New poll shows dropping support for New Zealand govt

Wellington: The latest poll showed on Tuesday the support rate of New Zealand's current coalition government dropped 2 points to 22 per cent, a record low for Prime Minister Christopher Luxon as the government leader, amid growing economic concerns and high unemployment rates.

The 1News Verian Poll of 1,000 eligible voters conducted from February 3 to February 7 also shows the opposition, or the left bloc of the Labour and the Green parties, would have enough seats to form a government.

The main opposition Labour Party's leader Chris Hipkins, also the former Prime Minister, rose two points to 17 per cent in support rate, showed the poll which was the third in a row.

Support for Luxon's National party in the ruling coalition was down 3 per cent to 34 per cent, compared to the previous result in December, and the other two members of the coalition -- the ACT and the New Zealand First -- were up by 1 point to 9 per cent and down by 1 point to 5 per cent, respectively, it said, adding the opposition Labour's support rate was up 4 per cent to 33 per cent.

Responding to the poll, Luxon said he was not concerned by the results, adding the only poll that matters is in 2026 when the General Election, which is held every three years, will be held, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Curia Poll, conducted by the Taxpayers' Union on February 2-4, also showed the Labour narrowly surpassed the National in support rate, with Luxon's favorability dropping by two points.

New Zealand's coalition government was formed by the National Party, ACT New Zealand party and New Zealand First party after weeks of negotiations following the General Elections in October 2023

"New Zealanders voted not only for a change of government, but for a change of policies and a change of approach - and our coalition government is ready to deliver that change," said Prime Minister Luxon who was sworn in in November 2023.