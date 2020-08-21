New Zealand reports 11 new Coronavirus cases

Wellington: New Zealand on Friday reported 11 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 105, according to the Ministry of Health.

Among the new cases, nine are related to the Auckland community cluster and two are newly imported, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday morning, there were a total of 223 possible contacts from five Auckland churches who have been identified as linked to the cluster, according to the ministry.

These contacts are in self-isolation and 170 have already been tested with results pending, the statement said.

Friday's new cases increased New Zealand's total caseload to 1,315.

Auckland will remain in COVID-19 Alert Level 3 till August 26 before further lockdown decisions are made, while the rest of the country is under Alert Level 2 with relaxed restrictions.