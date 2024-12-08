Nine dead in fire at warehouse under construction in China

Live
Nine people, who were previously reported missing in a fire that broke out at a refrigerated warehouse under construction in China's Shandong Province, were confirmed dead on Sunday morning.
The fire occurred on Saturday at the warehouse owned by a local company called Lanrun in the city of Rongcheng, according to the local emergency management department, Xinhua news agency reported.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Earlier on August 5, 2020, nine people trapped underneath were found dead after a warehouse partially collapsed in Harbin, capital of China's Heilongjiang Province.
The collapse happened in a warehouse of a food company in the city's Daoli District, leaving nine people trapped under the rubble.
A team of over 350 rescuers had found the nine trapped people and detected no vital signs on them all.