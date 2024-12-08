  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Nine dead in fire at warehouse under construction in China

Nine dead in fire at warehouse under construction in China
x
Highlights

Nine people, who were previously reported missing in a fire that broke out at a refrigerated warehouse under construction in China's Shandong Province, were confirmed dead on Sunday morning.

Jinan: Nine people, who were previously reported missing in a fire that broke out at a refrigerated warehouse under construction in China's Shandong Province, were confirmed dead on Sunday morning.

The fire occurred on Saturday at the warehouse owned by a local company called Lanrun in the city of Rongcheng, according to the local emergency management department, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Earlier on August 5, 2020, nine people trapped underneath were found dead after a warehouse partially collapsed in Harbin, capital of China's Heilongjiang Province.

The collapse happened in a warehouse of a food company in the city's Daoli District, leaving nine people trapped under the rubble.

A team of over 350 rescuers had found the nine trapped people and detected no vital signs on them all.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick