Nintendo Confirms Title Change: ‘Super Mario Bros. 2’ Becomes ‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’

Announced during Friday’s Nintendo Direct stream, The Super Mario Bros 2 Movie is based on Super Mario Galaxy movie Wii game that was released in 2007. The Mario Galaxy official title news was released as a lead-up to the 40th anniversary of the original Nintendo Super Mario film. game, which originally came out on September 13, 1985. The Direct started with a brief teaser for the film, which shows Mario sleeping under a tree with Peach’s castle in the background. As the camera pans up into space, glimpses of other familiar Mario characters are shown, including a Monty Mole digging in the ground, some Cheep Cheeps swimming through a stream, and Toads running around the castle grounds.

The voice cast from the 2023 smash megahit will be returning for the effect. Chris Pratt is back as Mario, Anya Taylor- Joy is Princess Peach, Charlie Day is Luigi, Jack Black is Bowser, Keegan- Michael Key is Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson is Kamek. The six voice actors will all reprise their roles for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The original Super Mario Bros. Movie was a worldwide hit when it released in April 2023. It is the biggest-ever video game adaptation ever to be made and is the fifth highest-grossing animated film of all-time at a worldwide gross of $1.36 billion. It’s only ahead of Ne Zha 2, Inside Out 2, The Lion King, and Frozen 2.

Nintendo is also moving forward on other films in their library of characters. They have partnered with Sony Pictures to release a live-action Legend of Zelda film, which is set to hit theaters on March 26, 2027. Directed by Wes Ball, the film will star Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link.