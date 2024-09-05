Norway to cooperate with Qatar on Middle East peace talks: PM Gahr Store

  • Menu
Oslo: Norway is poised to cooperate with Qatar on peace talks and reconciliation efforts in the Middle East, said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Store made the remarks after meeting with visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is on a tour of the Nordic region, Xinhua news agency reported

"Qatar is playing an increasingly significant role in peace and reconciliation work, and we have a strong partnership in this area," said Store.

"Norway fully supports ongoing efforts to establish a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and we share Qatar's deep concerns over the instability in the region," he said.

Store also underscored the robust partnership between Norway and Qatar, not least their cooperation in diverse areas, including peace diplomacy, energy, green transition, and business.

