Live
- Durga Puja donations: Calcutta HC asks petitioner to make representation to Bengal govt for audit
- Teachers’ Day 2024: 13 Fascinating Facts About Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Every Indian Should Know
- 17 injured as mini-bus overturns in Afghanistan
- Hijab row: Way principal treated kids is an issue, says K’taka Edu Minister on withholding award
- ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC sign defender Laldinliana Renthlei
- Norway to cooperate with Qatar on Middle East peace talks: PM Gahr Store
- Mexico's lower house approves president's judicial reform package
- TDP Suspends Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam Over Misconduct Allegations
- CM Chandrababu Inspects Flood-Affected Areas in Enikepadu
- IPO-bound Swiggy clocks Rs 2,350 crore net loss in FY24
Just In
Norway to cooperate with Qatar on Middle East peace talks: PM Gahr Store
Norway is poised to cooperate with Qatar on peace talks and reconciliation efforts in the Middle East, said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.
Oslo: Norway is poised to cooperate with Qatar on peace talks and reconciliation efforts in the Middle East, said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.
Store made the remarks after meeting with visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is on a tour of the Nordic region, Xinhua news agency reported
"Qatar is playing an increasingly significant role in peace and reconciliation work, and we have a strong partnership in this area," said Store.
"Norway fully supports ongoing efforts to establish a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and we share Qatar's deep concerns over the instability in the region," he said.
Store also underscored the robust partnership between Norway and Qatar, not least their cooperation in diverse areas, including peace diplomacy, energy, green transition, and business.