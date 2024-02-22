Live
Just In
One killed, eight injured in highway shooting in West Bank
Jerusalem: At least one person was killed and eight others injured on Thursday in shooting near the occupied West Bank in Jerusalem, according to Israeli police and emergency services.
The Israeli Police said that three gunmen opened fire near the A-Zaim checkpoint at cars waiting in traffic near the settlement, according to Israeli Police, Xinhua news agency reported.
The gunmen were shot by security forces at the scene.
Of the eight injured, two were critical, emergency services confirmed to local media.
