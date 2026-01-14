  1. Home
Over 2,000 killed in Iran protests

Over 2,000 killed in Iran protests
Tehran: More than 2,000 people, including security personnel, have been killed in deadly protests across Iran, an Iranian official confirmed on Tuesday, the first time President Masoud Pezeshkian-led administration acknowledged the high death toll from an intense crackdown which has entered its third week.

The Iranian official said that “terrorists” were behind the deaths of protesters and security personnel. The official, however, didn’t provide a breakdown of how many protesters and security personnel were killed.

A US-based activists’ group had earlier identified hundreds of people were killed and thousands had been arrested during the nationwide protests.

