Over 40 pc of Australian children have problems with sleep pattern

Sydney: Almost half of Australian children have a problem with their sleeping pattern, a survey has found.

According to the survey, which was conducted by researchers from Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital, 42 per cent of Australian children aged 5-17 have a problem with their sleeping pattern such as difficulty getting to sleep and waking overnight.

Among children aged 5-12, 45 per cent have a problem with their sleeping pattern compared to 37 per cent of those aged 13-17.

The survey found that 21 per cent of Australian children do not get enough sleep.

It found that 44 per cent of Australian teenagers use screens in bed in the hour before going to sleep and that 47 per cent of parents believe screen time before bed helps children to wind down.

"This study has shown that problems with sleep patterns are common and widespread in Australian school-aged children, from younger children through to teens," the report said.

Almost half of the parents surveyed mistakenly believe that too much sleep is bad for teenagers, the report said, and 40 per cent "mistakenly believe that teens need much less sleep than primary school-aged children".

"Half of parents think that sleeping in on weekends makes up for lack of sleep during the week for teens," it said.

It said that parents and children would benefit from further education about sleep hygiene and support to implement healthy sleep habits, Xinhua news agency reported.

