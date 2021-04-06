Pakistan and India cannot afford a war, says Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India and Pakistan cannot afford to engage in an all-out war, as both countries are powered by nuclear weapons.

Pakistan Foreign Minister's comments came after questions were raised over a statement by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who had said that some counties changed their position over just one phone call. Qureshi maintained that the statement made by the Chinese Foreign Minister was not directed at Pakistan.

Commenting about India-Pakistan relations, Qureshi said that it is Pakistan's firm belief that "all issues could be resolved through dialogue", adding that it is India's responsibility to create a conducive environment.

"Pakistan has a clear stance on trade with India. It's now India's turn to make the environment conducive for dialogue," he said. Saying that Pakistan had "serious concerns" about the in situation Jammu and Kashmir, Qureshi said, "The people of Kashmir and different political parties had already rejected the Indian government's decision of August 5, 2019."

Qureshi's statement comes at a time when the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan took a U-turn on its decision to open trade with India, summary of which was later rejected in the cabinet meeting, which reiterated that there can be no trade with India until it reverses its decision of August 5, 2019, which changed the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A.

Chennai: India is facing renewed challenges along its borders and armed forces officers, who are under training, must remain abreast of all such developments, said Army Chief General M M Naravane on Tuesday.

He was delivering a lecture on 'Developments along the Western and Northern Borders and their Impact on the Future Road Map of the Indian Army' at Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.

"He (Army Chief) emphasised that the nation is facing renewed challenges along its borders and exhorted the students on the need to remain abreast of all developments," said the Indian Army's statement.

General Naravane was on a two-day visit to the college. The lecture was delivered to the faculty and officers attending the 76th staff course at the college. DSSC Commandant Lt Gen M J S Kahlon gave an update to Naravane on the ongoing training activities and incorporation of new initiatives with specific reference to professional military training on "jointmanship" among the three services, the Army's statement said.

The Army chief was briefed on the changes being undertaken in the training curriculum and infrastructural development as a step towards enhancing the role of DSSC as a centre of excellence for professional military education, it noted.

He complimented the college for maintaining a very high state of training in spite of COVID-19 pandemic constraints, the statement said.