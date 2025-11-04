Pakistan is testing nukes, claims Trump

Washington: Pakistan is among the countries that are actively testing nuclear weapons, according to US President Donald Trump. The Republican leader's remarks came amid buzz of the US resuming the testing of its nuclear weapons.

Trump noted the move was necessary as several nations, including Russia, China, North Korea and Pakistan, are conducting nuclear tests, and it's also 'appropriate that the US also does it'.

"Russia's testing and China's testing, but they don't talk about it. We're an open society. We're different. We talk about it. We have to talk about it because otherwise you people are going to report. They don't have reporters that are going to be writing about it," Trump said while talking to CBS News. "We're going to test because they test and others test. And certainly North Korea's been testing. Pakistan's been testing," he added.

Trump claimed the US does not "necessarily know" where these "powerful" nations that are testing nuclear weapons are but asserted the testing is being done. "They-- they test way under-- underground where people don't know exactly what's happening with the test. You feel a little bit of a vibration. They test and we don't test. We have to test," he said. Trump made these remarks when he was asked about his decision of "detonating nuclear weapons" after more than 30 years following Russia's recent trials of advanced nuclear-capable systems, including a Poseidon underwater drone.