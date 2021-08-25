Pakistan mullahs hail Taliban victory in Afghanistan

Islamabad: A close examination of the various religious organisations based in Pakistan indicates that there is a growing rhetoric among them favouring the Taliban victory in Afghanistan.

Such strong narrative can indeed be damaging to the interest of Pakistan and the region at large.

Chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-lslam (S) and Difa-e-Pakistan Council Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani termed the victory of the Taliban as the victory of the ideology of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq and his thoughts and announced that next Friday, on 27 August they would observe 'Youm-e-Tashkkur', that is thanking Allah for the victory of the Taliban.

Maulana Hamid said that the world shouldn't force its so-called democratic system on Afghanistan, as the Taliban had learnt a lot in the last 20 years.

Maulana Hamid demanded that the world should immediately acknowledge the government of the Taliban and revive diplomatic ties. Maulana Hamid was addressing a gathering at the Lahore Press Club after a session of Shura of JUI.