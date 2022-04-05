Pakistan Supreme Court to continue hearing today

The Pakistan Supreme Court has adjourned hearing on the Opposition's plea over the dissolution of the National Assembly on Sunday.

The court has been adjourned till Tuesday.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Supreme Court has asked all political parties to ensure peace and order, adding "It is Ramadan and everyone is fasting."

A larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been formed over the political crisis that has emerged after a no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan was rejected in the National Assembly on Sunday.