Pakistan: Three policemen killed, 16 injured in bomb attack in Balochistan

Islamabad: At least three policemen were killed and 16 others injured in a roadside bomb explosion in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place near the Kund Masuri area of Mastung district, where a police bus carrying personnel from a training centre in Kalat district was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), revealed Shahid Rind, spokesperson for the Balochistan government.

"The condition of two injured is critical," Rind said.

He added that all the injured have been shifted to local hospitals, while those in serious condition are being transferred to Quetta for advanced medical treatment.

Rind said the targetted personnel belonged to the Balochistan Constabulary and were deployed for the security of a sit-in protest organized by the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, reports said 19 policemen had been wounded in the explosion.

Following the incident, an emergency was declared at Bolan Medical College Hospital and Civil Hospital Quetta to facilitate treatment for the wounded, the official said.

Authorities have launched an investigation, and a detailed report into the incident has been sought, the spokesperson added.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack and instructed authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured. He also directed provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar to personally supervise the medical response.

"There will be zero tolerance for any negligence in the treatment of the injured," Bugti said in a statement.

"Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared under any circumstances," the Chief Minister said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest yet least populated province, has witnessed sporadic incidents of violence in recent years, with attacks often targetting security personnel and attributed to separatist and extremist groups.