  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

Pakistan’s Illegal Nuclear Activities Reflect Its Past Conduct, Says Indian Government

Pakistan’s Illegal Nuclear Activities Reflect Its Past Conduct, Says Indian Government
x
Highlights

India said Pakistan’s illegal nuclear activities are consistent with its past record, reaffirming that New Delhi’s policies are guided by national interest and responsible nuclear conduct.

The Indian government stated that reports of Pakistan’s involvement in illegal nuclear activities are consistent with its historical record. Responding to questions about recent allegations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said such conduct aligns with Pakistan’s long-standing pattern of violations in the nuclear domain.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added that India remains committed to responsible nuclear practices and that its energy and defense policies are driven by national interests and market realities. The government also confirmed it had taken note of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks regarding nuclear issues but refrained from commenting further.
Officials emphasized that India’s nuclear policy continues to prioritize transparency, international cooperation, and non-proliferation principles, while Pakistan’s actions stand in stark contrast to these commitments.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick