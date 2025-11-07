Pakistan’s Illegal Nuclear Activities Reflect Its Past Conduct, Says Indian Government

The Indian government stated that reports of Pakistan’s involvement in illegal nuclear activities are consistent with its historical record. Responding to questions about recent allegations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said such conduct aligns with Pakistan’s long-standing pattern of violations in the nuclear domain.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added that India remains committed to responsible nuclear practices and that its energy and defense policies are driven by national interests and market realities. The government also confirmed it had taken note of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks regarding nuclear issues but refrained from commenting further.

Officials emphasized that India’s nuclear policy continues to prioritize transparency, international cooperation, and non-proliferation principles, while Pakistan’s actions stand in stark contrast to these commitments.