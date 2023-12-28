People chant ‘Death to Israel’ during funeral prayers of Brig Gen Mousavi

Tel Aviv: Thousands of people chanted ‘Death to Israel ‘ during the funeral prayers of senior Revolutionary Guards commander Brig Gen Sayyed Razi Mousavi, media report said.

Brig Gen Mousavi -- who was laid to rest in Tehran’s central Imam Hossein square -- was considered to be close to the slain IRGC officer and Quads Force Commander Qasim Solemani who died in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad in 2022.

The head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Hossein Salami in his farewell speech said that Brig Gen Mousavi was one of the most experienced and effective IRGC commanders in the Axis of Resistance.

Salami also praised the key role played by Mousavi after Soleimani was killed

Brig Gen Mousavi was coordinating Iran’s armed operations with Syria as also with Hezbollah which has the backing of IRGC.

Brig Gen Mousavi was killed in an airstrike in Sayeda Zeinab area near Damascus, the capital of Syria on Wednesday. He was a high ranking officer in IRGC and was coordinating Iran's military operations in Syria.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Israel will pay a heavy price for killing Brig Gen Razi Mousavi.

Israel has alleged that Brig Gen Mousavi was responsible for coordinating the supply of arms and materials to Hezbollah.

Israelis allege that Iran and its IRGC is supporting Hamas and Hezbollah who work in coordination for attacking Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a social media post, “Tel Aviv faces a tough countdown.”