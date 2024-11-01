Live
Peru greenlights entry of US military personnel to help safeguard APEC summit
Lima : The Peruvian Congress approved President Dina Boluarte's request to allow US military personnel to enter the country to assist with security for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit.
Congress voted 63-23, with seven abstentions, to allow 600 armed US military personnel to enter Peru from November 4 to 24 to provide administrative, logistical and security support to US President Joe Biden during the 2024 APEC meetings.
The meetings are scheduled for November 10-16 in the Peruvian cities of Lima, Pisco, and Chiclayo, Xinhua news agency reported.
US forces will enter Peru with helicopters, tankers, weapons and other equipment. The cost will be covered by the US Department of Defence, and thus will not incur additional expenses for Peru, said the Peruvian government.
The authorisation in no way affects Peru's sovereignty and territorial integrity, nor does it involve the installation of foreign military bases, said Adriana Tudela, president of the congressional National Defense Commission.