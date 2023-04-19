Perumal Murugan misses out on Int'l Booker Prize shortlist

London: Perumal Murugan's Tamil novel 'Pyre', translated into English by Aniruddhan Vasudevan, missed out on the next stage of the International Booker Prize 2023 as the shortlist for the literary prize was unveiled at the London Book Fair on Tuesday.

The coveted literary prize, won last year by Geetanjali Shree and translator Daisy Rockwell for the first-ever Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand', is awarded annually for a work of fiction written originally in any language, translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland.