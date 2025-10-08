Physics Nobel goes to 3 scientists for research in quantum technology

Stockholm: The Nobel Prize in Physics is being awarded to John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M Martinis “for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced in Stockholm on Tuesday. “It is wonderful to be able to celebrate the way that century-old quantum mechanics continually offers new surprises. It is also enormously useful, as quantum mechanics is the foundation of all digital technology,” said Olle Eriksson, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.

The transistors in computer microchips are one example of the established quantum technology that surrounds us. This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics has provided opportunities for developing the next generation of quantum technology, including quantum cryptography, quantum computers, and quantum sensors, the Nobel Prize committee said in a media release.

John J Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton were jointly awarded the Physics Nobel last year “for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks.”

Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on Monday with the Prize for Physiology or Medicine. Three scientists — Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi — shared the Medicine Nobel for identifying the immune system’s security guards, regulatory T cells.

The winners for Chemistry will be announced on Wednesday, while the winners of the Literature, Peace and Economic Sciences Prize will be declared on October 9, October 10, and October 13, respectively.

The prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (approximately Rs 10 crore) and will be awarded on December 10. The Nobel Prize was created by Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who in his will dictated that his estate should be used to fund “prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind”.