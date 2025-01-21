Planetary Parade: How and Where to Watch Six Planets Align in Rare Celestial Event Tonight

Tonight, a stunning planetary procession including six planets will enthral stargazers in January 2025, a rare celestial event. The planets participating in this uncommon planetary event include Mars, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, according to NASA. The majority of these planets will be seen with the unaided eye, offering skywatchers a rare chance.

When and Where to Watch Tonight's Six Planets Alignment Planetary Parade

Viewing the six planets alignment tonight is possible on the evening of January 21, 2025, and again on January 25. Soon after sunset, the four planets—Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn—will be visible to the unaided eye. Given their distance, a telescope will be necessary to see Uranus and Neptune well.

It is best to watch the planetary parade approximately forty-five minutes after sunset.

How to See the Parade of Planets

The greatest places to see the planetary parade are those that are not near city lights. Jupiter will be visible in the southeast, Mars in the east, and Venus and Saturn will be brightest on the southwestern horizon, making this the best place to observe them.

Venus and Saturn will be progressively lowering themselves in the western sky during the roughly three-hour show.

The Planetary Alignment 2025 Guide: Locating the Planets

Venus will be the most visible planet due to its brightness.

Mars will have the crimson glow of a brilliant lamp.

Saturn will show up in the western sky as a tiny dot.

Jupiter will appear as a tiny dot in the sky to the south.

Since Uranus and Neptune are far away, they will appear as small specks that are best seen via a telescope.

Events in Astronomy This Month: Mercury: What About It?

The planet that is closest to the Sun, Mercury, will not participate in this planetary precession. It will, nevertheless, become a part of the alignment by the end of February 2025. It is ideal to watch this uncommon cosmic phenomenon in its entirety between February 28 and March 12, 2025, as this is when the planetary parade will climax.

How to Watch Rare Planetary Events

Finding a dark spot with no city lights and an unhindered view is the ideal way to enjoy this cosmic parade of six planets aligning. The alignment of Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will be stunning to see with the naked eye, while Uranus and Neptune will be better seen with a telescope.

In January 2025, don't pass up the opportunity to see one of the most thrilling celestial phenomena. Set your calendars for tonight and take advantage of this month's astronomical event!