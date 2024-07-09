PM Modi receives Russia's highest civilian award, dedicates it to people of India

Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday conferred the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia's highest civilian award.



Russian President Vladimir Putin presented PM Modi with the highest state order of the country during a brief ceremony held at the Grand Kremlin Palace following the bilateral talks between the two leaders.

The Kremlin stated that the Prime Minister of India was awarded the award for outstanding services in developing the special privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly ties between the Russian and Indian people.

"Honoured to receive the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. I dedicate it to the people of India," said PM Modi after receiving the award.

The Order of St. Andrew the First-Called is awarded to prominent government and public figures, military leaders, outstanding representatives of science, culture, art and various sectors of the economy for exceptional services that contribute to the prosperity, greatness and glory of Russia, ensuring its national security and sovereignty. It is also given to heads and leaders of governments of foreign countries for their outstanding contribution in developing relations with Moscow.

The order was established by Tsar Peter I around 1699 and is the oldest of the Russian state awards. It was abolished in 1918 and restored in 1998 by the Decree of the President of Russia. The order has a badge, a star, an order chain and an order ribbon – silk, moire, blue. Those awarded for distinction in combat are presented with the badge and star of the Order of St. Andrew the First-Called with swords.