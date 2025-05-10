Gadwal Mla Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Honors Newly Elected Mahabubnagar Press Club Members

Gadwal: In a gesture symbolizing mutual respect and the importance of free press, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy felicitated the newly elected office bearers of the Mahabubnagar Press Club at a special ceremony held today.

The Press Club leaders, who contested the elections as independent candidates and registered a significant victory, visited the MLA to extend a courtesy call. The team included President Narender Chari, General Secretary Narender Goud, Vice Presidents Venkatesh and Dharani, along with several other prominent journalists from Mahabubnagar.

During the meeting, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy warmly welcomed the team, extended his congratulations on their electoral success, and felicitated them with shawls and bouquets in recognition of their contributions to journalism and democratic values.

Speaking at the event, the MLA emphasized the vital role of journalists in promoting public awareness and safeguarding democratic institutions. He acknowledged the courage and responsibility of the press, particularly in regional areas, and assured the press members of his full support in their endeavors.

“The media is the voice of the people and a pillar of democracy. Strengthening independent journalism strengthens society,” the MLA remarked during the felicitation.

In response, the Press Club members expressed gratitude for the MLA’s gesture and pledged to uphold truthful, impartial, and ethical journalism in the region. They also expressed interest in working collaboratively with public representatives for the betterment of the community.

The event concluded on a positive note, marking a milestone in the continued partnership between media and leadership in Telangana.