MLA Vijayudu Hands Over Rs. 5 Lakh LOC to Beneficiary in Aiza Town

Gadwal: In a significant move to support local development and welfare, Alampur Constituency MLA Sri Vijayudu handed over a Letter of Credit (LOC) worth Rs. 5 lakhs to Mr. Vijay Reddy, a resident of Aiza town, on Saturday.
The LOC was granted as part of ongoing initiatives aimed at extending financial assistance and encouraging local infrastructure or welfare-based projects within the constituency.
Speaking at the event, MLA Vijayudu reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that government benefits and schemes reach deserving individuals and communities in every corner of the Alampur constituency.
The event witnessed the participation of BRS party leaders, local functionaries, and party workers, who extended their support and congratulated the beneficiary. The gathering appreciated the MLA's proactive approach and his continued efforts toward the betterment of the people in his constituency.