President Murmu arrives in New Zealand on second leg of three-nation visit

Auckland: After wrapping up her State Visit to Fiji - the first-ever by a Head of State from India to the South Pacific nation - President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Auckland late Wednesday, New Zealand time, on the second leg of her three-nation visit.

President Murmu, visiting the country at the invitation of Governor General of New Zealand Dame Cindy Kiro, was received at the Auckland airport by Todd McClay, New Zealand's Minister of agriculture, trade, forestry, hunting and fishing and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs.

High Commissioner of India Neeta Bhushan was also present on the occasion.

During the State Visit, President Murmu will hold a bilateral meeting with Governor General Kiro and meet New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters, who visited New Delhi in March, will also make courtesy calls on President Murmu.

"As you know, the Government of New Zealand has put India as a special focus country for their bilateral relations. New Zealand recognises India as a key partner in defence and security and in terms of overall bilateral trade, investment, people-to-people contact, etc. Therefore, this visit will itself be highly significant," said Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), last Friday ahead of President's departure.

With over 8,000 Indian students currently in New Zealand, President Murmu will be addressing an International Education Conference in Wellington, where India is the Guest of Honour.

"This underscores the significance of the educational relationship where New Zealand is looking to work with India and collaborate with our education system and our educational institutions apart from the students that we send there," remarked Secretary Mazumdar.

During her visit, President Murmu is also scheduled to interact with the Indian community and friends of India at a community reception in Auckland.

"As you know, the Indian diaspora there is about 300,000 strong, out of a total population of 5 million. They are very well integrated into New Zealand society and are really a living bridge between the two countries. These warm and friendly ties with New Zealand have seen an uptick in recent years and the visit is expected to give further impetus to the growing relations in a large number of areas," said the MEA Secretary.

After New Zealand, President Murmu will visit Timor-Leste on August 10 at the invitation of President Jose Ramos-Horta. This will be the first-ever Head of State visit from India to Timor-Leste.

The MEA had stated that the State Visit by President Murmu to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste underscores the importance India attaches to its bilateral relations with these countries and reflects New Delhi's strong focus on the 'Act East' policy which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 10 years ago at the 9th East Asia Summit in 2014.