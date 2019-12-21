Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > International

Prince Harry wishes children of late Armed Forces personnel dressed as Santa Claus

Prince Harry wishes children of late Armed Forces personnel dressed as Santa Claus
Highlights

Disguised as Santa Claus, the UK's Prince Harry, who is currently on a six-week break from royal duties, has sent a Christmas message to the children...

London: Disguised as Santa Claus, the UK's Prince Harry, who is currently on a six-week break from royal duties, has sent a Christmas message to the children of late British Armed Forces personnel.

In a one-minute video shared on Friday, the Duke of Sussex was seen donning a red-and-white Santa hat and a beard, The Daily Mail reported.

The video was screened at a party on a boat for children who had lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces. It was organised by Scotty's Little Soldiers, a charity.

The Prince opened his message in the spirit of Father Christmas with a jolly "ho, ho, ho".

In a heartfelt message, the Prince said: "Yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard but I know that every single one of you by helping each other out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and a fantastic Christmas as well.

"I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realise that you are part of a family... Having met some of you a few years ago I know how incredibly strong you are.

"Your parents, they will never be forgotten and you will never be forgotten."

He then lifted his white Santa beard and said: "Have a fantastic Christmas and a happy new year."

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>


Top