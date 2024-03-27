  • Menu
Putin speaks with Republic of Congo president on deepening ties, Kremlin says

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leader of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, agreed in a telephone call to further deepen political, economic and humanitarian ties, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Russia is seeking to strengthen relations with African countries, pitching Moscow as a friendly country without a colonial background in Africa.

