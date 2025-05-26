Qatar backs India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism

Qatar's Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi expressed the Middle Eastern nation's solidarity on Monday with India and its fight against cross-border terrorism during a meeting with the Indian delegation, led by NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule.

The all-party delegation reaffirmed India's unified stance on Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and the significance of Operation Sindoor.

"Today morning, the multi-party delegation met Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, MoS for Foreign Affairs and conveyed India's perspectives on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and India's national consensus for zero-tolerance against terrorism," the Indian Embassy in Qatar posted on X.

Khulaifi conveyed Qatar's solidarity with India and its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism for regional stability and prosperity, the Embassy mentioned.

The all-party delegation led by Supriya Sule comprises Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Thakur and V. Muraleedharan, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, Telugu Desam Party's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Aam Aadmi Party leader Vikramjeet Singh Sawhney, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

The delegation also held "productive and constructive" talks with Qatar's Shura Council and conveyed India's right to defend its sovereignty.

Sule, briefing the media after the Shura Council meeting, said that all members of Qatar Parliament stood in India's support and elicited a common view that terrorism must be uprooted from its source.

She said that Qatar Parliamentarians shared similar views to India in containing terrorism and also maintaining a zero-tolerance policy on corruption.

Congress MP Manish Tewari, a member of the delegation, said, "Had a productive & constructive exchange of views with the Hon'ble Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council of Qatar, Her Excellency Sheikha Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, and her colleagues of the Shura Council. Impressed upon them that India is a civilisational continuum going back 5000 years and a melting pot of diverse religions and cultures."

"India cannot be subjected to a low-cost proxy war by Pakistan by the use of terror as an instrument of state policy and therefore reserves the right to take appropriate measures to defend her sovereignty and civilisational ethos," the post added.

Earlier on Sunday, the multi-party delegation held an interaction with the editorial team of leading newspapers of Qatar - Al Sharq and Peninsula and conveyed India's perspectives on developments following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's policy to counter cross-border terrorism.

Continuing their engagements in Qatar, the multi-party delegation visited the Middle East Council for Global Affairs and also met with top Qatari MPs, conveying national outrage over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.



