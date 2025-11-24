Ramaphosa said it is no surprise why India is the leader of the Global South: “To run a G20 summit, it takes a leader, and to refer to India as a leader is not a surprise to any of us.” Then it was Ramaphosa’s turn to host the G20. To echo the sentiments of the global ‘leaders’ that India, South Africa, and Ramaphosa had G20 hosts, Ramaphosa said: “You must have been leading from the front when you were G20 hosting remark as it was leading in every sense.”

To the disappointment of South African Ramaphosa and PM Modi, the assignments learned by the PM Modi and South African President Ramaphosa G20 peak were n't a global precedence. Ramaphosa said it was a lesson to him and Modi that: “I must say we have not prioritized active diplomatic statement.” The quotes were taken in good faith, as was Ramaphosa’s remark that the summit was small, and in good spirits, and that “it is a small summit on a small topic.”

Modi reacted quickly, stating, ” Small is always beautiful,” with a friendly grin.

India-South Africa relations organized the 18th G20 Summit for the first time at the recently inaugurated Bharat Mandapam, which became a landmark of India’s presidency, in September 2023.

During India’s G20 presidency, the African Union became a permanent member of the G20, a significant development in the recognition of Africa’s voice in international geopolitics.

This summit ended a year of G20 meetings with Ministers, senior officials, and civil society representatives.