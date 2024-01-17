Ramaswamy drops off; endorses Trump

The 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his presidential campaign following his poor showing in the Iowa Caucus and announced his endorsement of its winner Trump.

Ramaswamy was a distant fourth with 7.7 per cent of the votes polled. “I looked at every which way, and I think it's true that we did not achieve the surprise that we wanted to deliver tonight... As of this moment, we are going to suspend this presidential campaign.

There is no path for me to be the next president,” Ramaswamy, told his disappointed supporters in Iowa as the results of the Republican presidential caucus came in.