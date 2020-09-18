Rapid 90-minute Coronavirus test shown to be highly accurate

London: Researchers have created a 90-minute high speed Covid-19 test which does not require a laboratory and can be performed in cartridges smaller than a mobile phone with high accuracy.

The study, published in the journal The Lancet Microbe, revealed that the Lab-in-Cartridge rapid testing device, which can be performed at a patient's bedside, was shown to have over 94 per cent sensitivity and 100 per cent specificity, It means that it had a high level of accuracy and produced very few false negatives and no false positives.



To perform the test, a paediatric-sized nose swab from a patient is inserted into the device, which then looks for traces of genetic material belonging to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19. A result is available within 90 minutes, compared to conventional Covid-19 testing which delivers a result in 24 hours.



"These results suggest the test, which can be performed at a patient's bedside without the need to handle any sample material, has comparable accuracy to standard laboratory testing," said study researcher Graham Cooke from the Kings College London in the UK.



According to the study, the device was used on 280 NHS staff members with suspected Covid-19, 15 patients in accident & emergency department with suspected Covid-19, and 91 hospital in-patients. The samples from all individuals in the study were analysed on both the rapid-testing device, called the CovidNudge test, and standard hospital laboratory equipment - and then the results compared.



The research team assessed sensitivity and specificity. Sensitivity is a measure of how well a test gives a positive result for people who have disease, and is an indication of how likely a test will produce false negative results. Specificity, on the other hand, is a measure of a test's ability to give a negative result for people who don't have the disease, and is an indication of the likelihood of false positive results.



The percentage of those found to be positive for Covid-19 was 18 per cent. The results showed 67 samples tested positive on the CovidNudge test, compared with 71 positive results against a range of standard laboratory machines, which represents the value of 94 per cent sensitivity.